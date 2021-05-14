Arkansas Air & Military Museum celebrates National Armed Forces Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking ahead, Saturday marks National Armed Forces day, honoring the men and women who serve in our U.S. Military.

If you’re looking to learn more about Arkansas’ military history the Arkansas Air and Military Museum is one place to start.

The Museum’s Director, Laci Shuffield says their newest exhibit is called ‘The Forgotten Wars’. This exhibit takes a peak into the lives of soldiers in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Shuffield adds the museum is filled with aircrafts, military vehicles, and memorabilia and every item tells a story.

EVENTS :