Arkansas Air & Military Museum celebrates National Armed Forces Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking ahead, Saturday marks National Armed Forces day, honoring the men and women who serve in our U.S. Military.
If you’re looking to learn more about Arkansas’ military history the Arkansas Air and Military Museum is one place to start.
The Museum’s Director, Laci Shuffield says their newest exhibit is called ‘The Forgotten Wars’. This exhibit takes a peak into the lives of soldiers in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Shuffield adds the museum is filled with aircrafts, military vehicles, and memorabilia and every item tells a story.
EVENTS :
- May 15th ALL DAY: Armed Forces Day, Military Families are half off admission.
- May 15th ALL DAY: Book Sale (Bring your own bag for $5)
- May 28th-30th: 21-Mile Salute: Tribute Weekend
- June 19th ALL DAY: Iron Pig Festival (alternate rear entry for people attending Iron Pig)
- June 20th ALL DAY: Father’s Day at the Museum (discounted tickets and)
- June 26th @ 7 AM: Lace, Grace, and Gear Breakfast
- June 26th @ 5 PM: Bessie Coleman’s 100th Anniversary Banquet
- July 3rd ALL DAY: Free for Veterans to visit the Museum