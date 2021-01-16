Arkansas Army National Guard headed to Washington D.C.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas National Guard is sending troops to Washington D.C. ahead of the presidential inauguration on the 20th. This will be the first time the Arkansas National Guard will be a part of a presidential inauguration since President Bill Clinton was sworn into office and the brigade heading to D.C. is from Northwest Arkansas.

Major General of the Arkansas National Guard, Kendall Penn says, “they are just a great organization with great leadership, they put on their game face and they are ready to go.”

There will be roughly 500 soldiers heading to D.C. and as soon as they land it’s going to be all hands on deck.

“A lot of the soldiers will be managing checkpoints or standing on picket lines or other sorts of things to provide protection for those who will be there at the inauguration,” says General Penn. 

The soldiers say for them, it’s business as usual, but they are looking forward to the experience and are thankful for the support of their employers and families.

Natosha Lowrey, Staff Sergeant Arkansas Nation Guard says, “being a part of this state has been outstanding they are extremely supportive. They continue to say, how can we help how can we support you and your peers.”

Deavon McCafferty, Specialist Arkansas National Guard adds, “my kiddos, I have three kids, they just want me to get them a t-shirt from Washington D.C..”

Soldiers started arriving here at Fort Chaffee Friday, They’ll depart around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, and are expected to return Thursday the 21st.

