Arkansas Athletics projected to lose $20+ million this year

Forecasts predict revenues will be at least $20 millon lower than original projections due to the impact of altered sports schedules and limited venue capacities.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’re two weeks away from kicking off the Arkansas Razorback football season, and the athletic department is expecting a sharp decrease in revenue as we’re tackling a health crisis off the field.



COURTESY OF JOHN LEACHMAN

John Leachman is a die-hard Razorback fan.

He decided to finally go all out and become a season ticket holder last year.

“It was a short run it sounds like?”

Yeah, had a little bit of a hiccup. JOHN LEACHMAN, TICKETHOLDER

Going to every game, Leachman contributed to one of the University of Arkansas’ biggest moneymakers — Razorback ticket sales.

“The good news is we get a chance to go back in next year with all things kind of being equal,” he said.

Due to COVID-19, Leachman like many others decided not to renew his season tickets.

“I sat on the fence for a long time,” he said.

In a special meeting, Arkansas Athletics Director, Hunter Yurachek, announced a sharp decrease in this year’s revenue.

The Department of Athletics is forecasting FY2021 revenues to be a minimum of $20M lower than original projections due to the impact of altered sports schedules and limited venue capacities. Additional shortfalls in revenues are anticipated if athletic events are canceled throughout the year. The department has contingency plans that include expense reductions and interim financing plans to manage finances for the FY2021 fiscal year. Expense reductions have been implemented to include a reduction of operating, recruiting, travel, and event budgets to essential expenses required to support Athletic operations. In addition, the department has implemented a plan to reduce salary and benefit expenses through a combination of a departmental hiring freeze for vacant positions, a suspension of postseason bonuses, salary reductions, a voluntary retirement incentive program, and if necessary staff furloughs or workforce reduction. These combined expense reductions currently total appx. $16.4M and have been planned carefully to minimize any negative impacts on our student-athletes. Steps have been taken to explore options for interim financing plans in the event additional reductions in revenues are realized in the coming months. Included in these plans are an option for a bank loan to refinance the Athletic debt payments that are scheduled to be made in the FY2021 and FY2022 fiscal years. The department has worked with the University’s financial advisor PFM to issue an RFP to request proposals from financial institutions to refinance these debt payments. The request was for proposals to refinance up to $18.3M Athletics debt to be paid back over a five-year period beginning in 2024, which coincides with projected increases in conference distributions. With this debt refinancing, there will still be no Athletic debt that extends beyond the next 17 years and we will remain well within our required debt covenants. The request for proposals was sent to 15 banks and 6 responses were received. Proposals were reviewed by the University’s Financial Advisor, Athletic Department CFO, UAF Vice Chancellor for Finance, UAF Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance, and UA System CFO. Proposals included options for unsecured loans or loans secured on a parity basis with existing debt, with structures including both taxable and tax-exempt debt. Interest rates were very competitive with proposals at 2.39% or lower. The Department of Athletics is requesting approval to move forward with the refinancing of these debt payments as part of the plan to manage Athletic finances during what remains a very fluid situation with our sports seasons and revenue forecasts for the current year, and what we expect will continue into next year as well. This request is being made in advance of the next scheduled board meeting in order to meet a timeline necessary to close this loan prior to the FY2021 debt payments being made on September 15. ARKANSAS ATHELTICS

It’s going to be a season with revenue lost and all things fans love about sports limited, but with the first NFL game under everyone’s belts, Leachman is hopeful for a bright Arkansas football future.

“It’s really cool to see that it’s coming back and hopefully we can maintain,” he said.

Gosh, I can’t wait for two weeks. JOHN LEACHMAN, TICKETHOLDER