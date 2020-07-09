Arkansas CARES Act approves $38 million for contact tracing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee approved $38 million for contact tracing, bumping the total number of contact tracers from a little more than 350 up to 1,000.

In May, Arkansas Department of Health leaders requested $22 million for contact tracing.

Now they’re asking for an additional $16 million in funding to bring in 700 more contact tracers due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

We don’t want to ask for more than what’s needed, but certainly what we have is not enough.

DR. NATE SMITH, SECRETARY OF HEALTH

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said he realizes the state is behind.

He’s hopeful this additional funding will help track the spread of the virus quicker.

