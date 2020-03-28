Arkansas companies unite to support local businesses

Arkansas-based companies are uniting to support local businesses with a free online resource.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas- based companies are uniting to support local businesses with a free online resource.

The Mangan Holcomb Partners/Team SI and the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) developed UpliftArkansas.com.

Chief Technology Officer Alex Hood says the website allows businesses to post its hours and service options that are changing daily due to COVID-19.

He says the website also lists job openings in the area.

“First, we kind of had the idea for Little Rock which is where we are based out of but then this isn’t just a Little Rock issue it’s central Arkansas, it’s really a statewide problem — a national problem,” Hood said.

Hood says the website launched yesterday and has 300 listings from businesses so far