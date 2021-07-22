Arkansas Democrats urge lifting of state’s mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Several Democratic lawmakers in Arkansas are calling for the majority-Republican Legislature to lift the state’s ban on schools and government entities requiring people to wear masks.

In a letter Thursday, the lawmakers from Little Rock and surrounding Pulaski County asked Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson to call a special session or for GOP legislative leaders to reconvene the House and Senate to take up the repeal.

The move comes as Arkansas has the nation’s highest COVID-19 rate.

Hutchinson signed the repeal a month after he lifted Arkansas’ statewide mask mandate.