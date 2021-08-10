Arkansas Dept. of Education updates back-to-school recommendations based on C.D.C. guidance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Dept. of Education updated its back-to-school recommendations to correspond with new C.D.C. guidance on masking for students. The move comes amid continued discussions throughout the state about masks amid rising hospitalizations and case numbers related to COVID-19.

“That change is simply about the mask and face covering recommendation for all students in the schools,” said Education Secretary Johnny Key. “It is a recommendation, certainly not a mask mandate.”

The C.D.C. on Aug. 4 updated its guidance, recommending that people resume masking regardless of their vaccination status. As a result, Key said the Dept. of Education followed by updating its own guidance.

“When teachers, staff, and students consistently and correctly wear a mask, they protect others as well as themselves. Consistent and correct mask use is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained,” the Dept. of Education quoted the C.D.C. as saying in its recommendations.

This month, most Arkansas schools return for classes at a time when the Delta variant continues to spike across the state. The Health Policy Board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) publicly recommended Tuesday that schools consider requesting waivers from the Dept. of Education to delay the start of the school year, “to ensure the opportunity to appropriately consider available mitigation strategies, and the sufficiency of those strategies, as well as to increase the time for protection to develop among those recently vaccinated.“

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said he doesn’t support schools pushing back their start dates.

#NEWS: @AsaHutchinson says he’s not in favor of the school year being delayed, something @ACHI_Net publicly recommended.



“We don’t see any advantage in delaying school.” #NWANews pic.twitter.com/HWmr6Vg1Vd — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) August 10, 2021

The Dept. of Education also included information about how school districts should approach mask mandates with the temporary injunction filed by a state judge against Act 1002.