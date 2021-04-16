Arkansas governor still urging state to get COVID-19 shots

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is continuing to urge Arkansans to get vaccinated saying his goal was to have 1 million shots given by next week.

More than 1.5 million of the 2.1 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far. Arkansas reported 237 new coronavirus cases Friday, and six more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said the state’s virus cases since the pandemic began now totals 333,186. The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,692.

The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, rose by 49 to 1,892. Arkansas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by one to 152.