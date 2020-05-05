Arkansas gyms begin to re-open, implement social distancing measures

Sterling Henderson, 27, cleans gym equipment at Bodyplex Fitness Adventure on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Grayson, Ga. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gyms around Arkansas can re-open today after being closed for more than six weeks.

Today, under strict guidelines, several Northwest Arkansas gyms welcomed back members but their workouts might have felt a little different.

A 12-foot social distancing measure is required while working out and in training classes.

Masks must be worn by everyone except when actively exercising and equipment needs to be sanitized between each use.

Pools, showers, spas, and saunas will not be allowed to reopen.