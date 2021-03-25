Arkansas’ ‘Hate Crimes Bill’ still under revision

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – State lawmakers are making revisions to the hate crimes bill in hopes of getting it passed soon. The legislative session is scheduled to end on April 30th.

State Sen. Jim Hendren is still hopeful Senate Bill 3 will get through the GOP-controlled chamber.

The proposal would impose up to 20% additional jail time or fines for targeting someone for one of several factors including religion, gender identity, and race.

State Sen. Hendren says news of Asian Americans being attacked just makes the point that something needs to be done.

“Hate is not going to go away, this isn’t going to solve the crimes of everything we have but it is going to make it clear Arkansas takes a stand against people who take that hatred and then turn it into criminal acts,” State Sen. Hendren said.



State Sen. Hendren says another draft will have to be filed in the next week or so to give it time to go through the legislative process but he’s certain, whether it’s his bill or a new one, there will be a debate and a vote on a hate crimes bill before lawmakers go home.