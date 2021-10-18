Arkansas lawmakers reflect on career of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell

In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week’s terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas lawmakers reacted on Twitter to the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell on October 18.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson commented on Powell’s career and impact he made on the U.S.

Gov. Hutchinson talked about the respect he had for Powell after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Our nation has lost a true hero & statesman with the passing of Colin Powell. Secretary Powell dedicated his life to serving our country. My respect for him grew as we both served in the Bush Administration after 9/11. Susan & I are praying for his family in this time of loss. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 18, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton discussed Powell’s character and service to the country.

Colin Powell was fierce in his convictions and always put his country first. The United States is safer and stronger today for his service. May God grant his loved ones the peace that comes from a life well lived. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 18, 2021

Sen. John Boozman said Powell made an impact on the history of the U.S. and its people.

Colin Powell served our nation in a number of capacities, breaking barriers and changing US history along the way. We pray for his loved ones, honor his remarkable life and leadership, and celebrate the testament he represented to the promise our country holds for all Americans. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) October 18, 2021