Arkansas legislators react to John Lewis’ death

FILE – In this Friday, March 5, 1999, file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., speaks with reporters in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The day after a seminal civil rights leader and U.S. representative died, Arkansas legislators posted statements on his passing on their social media pages.

John Lewis, 80, died Friday after suffering from Stage IV cancer since December 2019. He was known for his leading role during the civil rights push during the 1960s and served as a U.S. representative in Georgia for more than two decades.

John Lewis was a civil rights icon. He was instrumental in helping @RepFrenchHill and I pass legislation that expanded the @CentralHighNPS boundary to better preserve one of Arkansas’s most important historic sites. His legacy will live on. May he Rest In Peace. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was an American hero. Many told him he was wrong, but he always stood up for what he knew was right.



Now, generations cause "good trouble" in his name for the purpose of equal justice under the law.



You will be missed, John. In your name, we shall overcome. pic.twitter.com/EwnfhUoG67 — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) July 18, 2020

John Lewis led his life with courage and conviction—dedicated to tirelessly fighting for justice. Respected by all, his voice and legacy will forever be remembered. His fight for civil rights moved the nation, and America is better for it. Let us pray for him and his family. — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) July 18, 2020

An incredible life, an incredible loss. A man always on the right side of history. That we would all fight as hard for justice and work to make good trouble. Rest in power, congressman. https://t.co/tZQbKK2Fxg — Greg Leding (@GregLeding) July 18, 2020