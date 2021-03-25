Arkansas opens COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All Arkansas veterans are now eligible to receive the COVID – 19 vaccine as the state continues its distribution plan.

State officials announced Tuesday that they are offering the vaccine to all eligible veterans 18 and up who are enrolled in VA health care.

Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks, Public Affairs Officer, Crystal Davis tells KNWA/FOX24 News they will have walk-in and drive-thru clinics options for veterans. An appointment is not necessary to get the shot. Veterans will receive the Moderna vaccine and will automatically be scheduled for their second dose.

Davis adds that they are getting positive feedback about the convenience of clinics and veterans are enjoying the convenience of being able to walk-in or drive in and get their shot.

“Ultimately the goal is to make ensure that every veteran receives the vaccine who wishes to be vaccinated. So allowing for non-scheduled appointments gives veterans more time and open availability to attend,” said Davis.

Clint Bennett, was in the U.S. Air Force. The local veteran tells us he was very impressed with how quickly he got the vaccine and how smooth the process went. He encourages his fellow vets to get the shot.

Bennett received his second dose Wednesday. He was able to get his first does last month because there were additional doses available. Nonetheless, he says he is glad that all veterans will now have the opportunity to have more protection against this virus.

“The drive-thru system is very simple, the people who come to the car explain everything. I think it’s nice just be able to sit in your car. It’s a little bit of comfort and you don’t have to get out and navigate through the building,” said Bennett.

Once Bennett received his shot, he waited in another area for 15 minutes to make sure he had no symptoms and then he was good to go.

For veterans who get home-based primary care, Davis tells us they have staff going to their homes to get them vaccinated. Over 11,000 veterans have received their shots through its facilities.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks – At VA Medical Center

Drive-thru vaccine clinic ( VHSO Primary Care Entrance)

Monday – Friday

8:00 A.M. – 3:30 P.M. Scheduled appointments

10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. No appointment required