LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Nate Smith gave an update on the current COVID-19 outbreaks in Arkansas prisons in a Tuesday media briefing.

Cummins Unit, a a state prison unit in Lincoln County, currently has 800 inmates and 51 staff members test positive for the cornavirus.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Forrest City also has had inmates and staff test positive, currently having 87 inmates and 12 staff contract the virus.