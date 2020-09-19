Arkansas reports 803 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

COVID-19 cases in Arkansas as of September 19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas health officials reported 803 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional deaths on Saturday, September 19.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the number of confirmed cases in the state is now at 73,141 and that there have been 1,033 deaths among those cases.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

As of Saturday, there were about 410 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, health officials said.

More than 66,000 people have recovered.