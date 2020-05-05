Arkansas rolls out new unemployment website for self-employed workers

Johnson said although she has found another job during this time, she still needs the money to help her stay afloat.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Unemployment benefits are now available to the self-employed in Arkansas.

The Natural State rolled out its new website for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) on May, 5.

It allows self-employed workers and independent contractors who are out of work because of COVID-19 to apply for federal assistance.

Ambrosia Johnson is a local DJ who applied on Tuesday.





She said she’s glad Arkansas is finally providing some benefits for people like her.

She said although she has found another job during this time, she still needs the money to help her stay afloat.

To have my last gig, ‘What was it March 14?‘ and just to be like, ‘Whoa this is going to be a really long time.’ I was freaked out at first, but over time I feel like they have really been working with us. AMBROSIA JOHNSON, LOCAL DJ

Johnson said everything went smoothly when applying, but KNWA/KFTA heard from others who couldn’t get on the site and were on the phone with the state office for hours trying to file a claim.

For the new PUA website, click here.

Applicants may apply online from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days a week.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call 844-908-2178.