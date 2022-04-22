FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans registered to vote at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville on April 22.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston partnered with “We are the 22,” an Arkansas-based organization intervening in veteran suicide.

Thurston encourages voting and registering to vote in honor of a veteran.

“I believe that we dishonor our veterans when we don’t vote because they paid a heavy price,” Thurston said. “Their families have paid a heavy price for us to exercise that right.”

Primaries are May 24. Arkansas still lags behind other states in terms of voter registration, according to Thurston.

You can find more information about the elections here.