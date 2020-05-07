Arkansas sees the most COVID-19 tests in a day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The governor announces a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 tests.

2,174 people were tested in Arkansas on Wednesday.

A total of 97 tested positive for the virus with a 3.7% positivity rate.

Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers are encouraging.

“I announced a goal that over the month of May, that we would test 60,000 cases here in Arkansas which is 2% of our population in about one month,” he said.

On average, that’s 2,000 tests a day.

Hutchinson said increasing testing will help contain the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone to continue social distancing and wearing masks in public.

