MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan Adams Jr. caught three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining, and Arkansas State defeated Kansas State 35-31. Layne Hatcher threw a 17-yard pass to Adams for the winning score after the Wildcats had taken a 31-28 lead on a Blake Lynch 35-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining. Arkansas State held the Wildcats to 91 yards rushing. Skylar Thompson threw for 259 yards and two scores for Kansas State.
Arkansas State beats Kansas State 35-31 in final minute
Posted: / Updated: