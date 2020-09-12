Arkansas State beats Kansas State 35-31 in final minute

Kansas State defensive back D.J. Render (23) recovers an on-side kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan Adams Jr. caught three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining, and Arkansas State defeated Kansas State 35-31. Layne Hatcher threw a 17-yard pass to Adams for the winning score after the Wildcats had taken a 31-28 lead on a Blake Lynch 35-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining. Arkansas State held the Wildcats to 91 yards rushing. Skylar Thompson threw for 259 yards and two scores for Kansas State.

