Arkansas’ tax-free weekend begins Saturday! It includes back-to-school supplies, clothing & electronics

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Get ready shoppers! It’s that time of the year where you can save some money on back-to-school supplies.

Starting Saturday through the weekend back to school items will be tax-free. That means school supplies and school art supplies will be exempt from state and local state taxes.

This year electronic devices like laptops, keyboards, and cellphones will also be included.

Each item of clothing and shoes must cost less than $100 to qualify and clothing accessories need to cost less than $50 each.

Stores like Walmart are getting ready for some high foot traffic for the next few days.

“We have a special aisle that is there with all of the school supplies all in one place and it is the same thing online. Also, if you are not comfortable going to the store you can buy online and you can have everything delivered to your car or delivered to your house,” said Lucia Alvarado, Global Communications, Walmart, U.S.

Over at the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Store Director, Shannon Haught says they have many specials on top of the tax-free weekend with great deals for families. Her advice is to be prepared before you go shopping.

“I would recommend that parents make s a list and know what they want, have a budget and definitely get here early because the good deals go fast,” said Haught.

Alright, here are the details….

Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday

Begins Saturday, Aug. 7 at 12:01a.m.

Ends Sunday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

School supplies, clothing, electronics & more

In-store & online

Sales Tax Holiday Questions for Consumers (Provided by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration

1.) What is the Sales Tax Holiday?

Act 757 of 2011 provides for a sales tax holiday in Arkansas during the first weekend of August

each year. A sales tax holiday is a temporary period when state and local sales taxes are not

collected or paid on the purchase of certain products.

2.) When is the Sales Tax Holiday?

The Sales Tax Holiday will begin annually at 12:01am on the first Saturday in August and

conclude at 11:59pm the following Sunday.

3.) What items qualify as exempt from sales tax for the Sales Tax Holiday?

Clothing and footwear if the sales price is less than one hundred dollars ($100) per item;

Clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than fifty dollars ($50) per item;

School supplies; School art supplies; and School instructional materials.

4.) Where can I find a list of items that are eligible for the Sales Tax Holiday exemption? Click here

5.) Do I have a limit as to how many qualifying items I can purchase?

The holiday exemption for clothing is limited to single articles with a price of less than one

hundred dollars ($100). Items priced at one hundred dollars ($100) or more are subject to the

full state and local sales tax.

(Example: A customer purchases two (2) shirts at $50 each, a pair of jeans at $75, and a pair of

shoes at $125. No state and local sales tax is due on the two shirts ($50 each for a total of $100)

and the pair of jeans ($75) even though the total cost ($175) exceeds the $100 threshold.

However, the state and local sales tax will be due on the full purchase price ($125) of the shoes

since they exceed the one hundred dollars ($100) threshold.)

6.) Are store issued discounts coupons treated differently than manufacturer-issued discount

coupons?

Retailers may offer store discounts and store coupons to reduce the selling price of an eligible

item in order to qualify for the holiday exemption. However, manufacturer’s discount coupons

do not reduce the selling price of an item and cannot be used to determine the selling price of

an item in order to qualify for the holiday exemption. A manufacturer’s rebate also does not

reduce the selling price of an item and may not be used to qualify an item.

7.) Will delivery charges be part of the Sales Tax Holiday threshold?

Delivery charges, including shipping, handling and service charges, are part of the sales price of

eligible items. However, for the purpose of determining a sales tax holiday price threshold, if all

the items in a shipment qualify as eligible property and the sales price for each item in the

shipment is within the sales tax holiday price threshold, the retailer will not allocate the

delivery, handling, or service charge to each item in order to determine if the price threshold is

exceeded. The shipment will be considered a sale of eligible products.

If the shipment includes eligible holiday sales tax-exempt items and other taxable items, the

retailer seller should allocate the delivery charge by using: (a) A percentage based on the total

sales prices of the taxable items compared to the total sales prices of all items in the shipment;

or (b) A percentage based on the total weight of the taxable items compared to the total weight

of all items in the shipment. The retailer must tax the percentage of the delivery charge

allocated to the taxable property but not the percentage allocated to the holiday eligible items.

8.) Can I purchase a computer tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday?

Computers, periphery equipment, nor software qualify for the exemption and therefore cannot

be purchased tax-exempt.

9.) Can I separate qualifying items normally sold as a pair in order to meet the sales price threshold?

No. Items normally sold as a single unit, such as a pair of shoes or a men’s suit, must continue

to be sold as a single unit. Components cannot be priced separately and sold as individual items

in order to qualify for the holiday exemption.

10.) Does an item qualify for the exemption for orders placed on layaway?

Sales of eligible items under a layaway sale qualifies for exemption if final payment on a layaway

order is made by, and the property is given to, the purchaser during the exemption period; or

the purchaser selects the property and the retailer accepts the order for the item during the

exemption period, for immediate delivery upon full payment, even if delivery is made after the

holiday exemption period ends.

11.) Does an item purchased as a rain check qualify for the exemption?

Eligible property that customers purchase during the exemption period with use of a rain check

will qualify for the exemption regardless of when the rain check was issued. Issuance of a rain

check during the exemption period will not qualify eligible property for the exemption if the

property is actually purchased after the exemption period.

12.) If I purchase a qualifying exempt item during the sales tax holiday that exceeds the threshold will

it be exempt on the first $100/$50 of that purchase?

No. If you purchase an item that exceeds the threshold then the full purchase price of that item

will be taxed at the full tax rate.

(Ex: If you purchase $110.00 pair of jeans then the entire $110.00 will be subject to state and

local taxes without any exemption.)

13.) Does the sales tax exemption only apply to the state tax?

No. If an exempt item is purchased and falls under the threshold then the total consideration of

the item will be exempt from state and local taxes during the sales tax holiday.

14.) If I rent something during the sales tax holiday that is considered a qualifying item under the

threshold does that also qualify for the sales tax exemption?

Yes. The state of Arkansas considers the rental of tangible personal property to be a sale.