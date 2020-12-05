Arkansas tax revenue increase for 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – While many businesses are feeling the negative effects of COVID Arkansas as a whole is doing better than you would believe.

Research Associate for the College of Business at the University of Arkansas tells me that tax revenues as a whole are up 11.9 % from this time last year.

Sorto saysm “you see strong in growth income tax collection, sales tax collection and corporate tax collection along with revenue towards cigarette taxation and alcohol taxation.”

Something Sorto tells me can be attributed to the consumer’s mental state. He says, “so I think part of it is maybe a therapeutic aspect.”

One area Sorto tells me he’s seen the greatest increase in revenue is in retail. He says, “in October we saw about 142,000 jobs in that sector, an increase of exactly 5,600 from the previous year.”

Another business featured on Sorto’s list of treading industries are liquor stores.

The General Manager of the Liquor World in Fayetteville, Steve Hotchkiss says “The fourth quarter is where you make your money for the year you look forward to that.”… “This year feels like it has been in the fourth quarter since we started.”

Hotchkiss says he is thankful for the business, but can’t help to think about restaurants and bars that are not having the same experiences.

Hotchkiss says, “we do feel bad for the people who are definitely out there struggling that are having a hard time that are closed down.”

Hotchkiss also tells me he also misses his favorite part of the job. He says, “it’s why I got into this business I like to stay in touch with my friends who come in here on a regular basis people that I wouldn’t have know outside of my years in Liquor World.”