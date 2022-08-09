LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior.

In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried. Dyer now joins a total of 69 competitors who are moving on from their semi-final competitions to the finals in Las Vegas.

The national finals for American Ninja Warrior will air on KNWA and other NBC-affiliate stations August 15th, 2022 at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time. Those interested in seeing the episode are invited to Flip Side Ninja Park in Lowell for a watch party, starting at 6:45 p.m. A full interview with Dyer about his run so far, and his future plans, is available at the top of this article.