Arkansas teen returns home after days battling MIS-C, a COVID-19 related illness in kids

A new deadly illness related to COVID-19 is emerging in children.

BENTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There have been reports of MIS-C in other states — but on December 23, KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to an Arkansas mother who said her daughter was diagnosed with the COVID-19 related illness.



Molly Maxwell is a spunky, fun-loving, 16-year-old, who loves to dance for her school in Arkansas, but the dancing stopped a couple of weeks ago after she tested positive for COVID-19.

She went 10 days without any symptoms, zero. KAREN MAXWELL, MOLLY’S MOTHER

Molly’s mother, Karen Maxwell, said on a Monday, Molly randomly started running a high fever.

“It was 102.3,” Karen said.

By Tuesday, Molly started developing even more symptoms.

She could barely even move her neck. KAREN MAXWELL, MOLLY’S MOTHER



“Her stomach hurt,” Karen said. “Her eyes were swollen and were really red.”

Molly was admitted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

There she was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

She [had] inflammation [in] several of her organs, one of them was her heart. KAREN MAXWELL, MOLLY’S MOTHER

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it’s a serious — and sometimes deadly condition that’s linked to COVID-19.



Luckily for Molly tough, she was able to come home after a five-day stay in the hospital — right before the holidays.

“She’s taking steroids and blood pressure medication,” Karen said.

After this scary experience, Karen’s advice to parents? Don’t think about illness like you did pre-COVID-19.