Arkansas to unpause Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was announced on April 23 the CDC’s advisory committee voted to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

The CDC recommended that state paused the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on April 13th.

We asked State Epidemiologist with the Arkansas Department of Health, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, when it will be unpaused here in Arkansas. She says it could be as soon as Tuesday.

“We have plenty of Johnson and Johnson in the state ready to go, what we’re working on is modifying the consent forms because of course, informed consent is very important,” said Dillaha.

Dillaha says they’re updating consent forms to include information on all the possible side effects. The ADH is proofing those now and Dillaha expects them to be sent out before the end of business Monday, April 26.