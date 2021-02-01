Arkansas “unsure” it met the vaccination goal for long-term care facilities

"We are waiting on final information from about a dozen facilities."

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has said multiple times the state can expect all long-term care facilities to have their first round of vaccinations done by the end of January, but as of February 1, the Arkansas Department of Health isn’t sure the state has met that goal.

The ADH said vaccinations have occurred in the vast majority of facilities in the state, but the ADH could not confirm that vaccines have been administered at all 415 locations.

A spokesman with the ADH said:

We know that vaccinations have occurred in the vast majority of the 415 long-term care facilities in the state, but we are waiting on final information from about a dozen facilities. There can be a lag in the data reporting, so some and possibly all of the outstanding facilities may have had vaccine clinics. We are working closely with the Arkansas Health Care Association and hope to have complete information tomorrow. ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

