FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - A University of Arkansas student, who recovered from COVID-19, is still suffering from a variety of health issues related to the virus.

Since Kylee Carleson was diagnosed with coronavirus in July, her day-to-day life has changed tremendously- from having up to 16 seizures a day, head tremors, and some days, not even being able to walk.