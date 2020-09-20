Arkansas Virtual Academy teacher shares online schooling tips

Nervous about possible online schooling this fall? KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to a teacher who was too, but after many months of teaching through platforms, such as ZOOM, she has some advice to help calm your nerves.

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the biggest concerns about virtual learning this year has been about the quality of education, but a teacher at Arkansas Virtual Academy says there’s no need to worry.

Arkansas Virtual Academy is an online public school option offered to all Arkansas students kindergarten through 12th grade.

Brittany Lawrence started teaching agriculture at the academy in January.

“I started a few months before the pandemic,” Lawrence said. “The biggest challenge has been to allow yourself grace.”

After getting in the groove of a very different classroom setting, she wanted to share this advice to families who may be faced with the same change.

“At the end of the day, teachers are really good at their jobs and their very first priority is always to do what’s best for the students regardless of what that looks like,” Lawerence said.

She said even with the challenges this pandemic might bring, teachers are working their hardest to give students the best education they can.

Lawrence has some tips for both teachers and students navigating online learning:

MAKE A SET SCHEDULE: When you map out what your day-to-day looks like, it is easier to transition from one thing to the next. Lawerence said some ways to make sure your stick to your schedule is to set a timer on your phone.

CREATE A SPACE JUST FOR SCHOOL: Lawerence said it's important to make a place in your home that is completely for school. She said having an area like this makes it easier to compartmentalize.

TAKE BREAKS: Some times you need to have a break to clear your head. Lawerence said by following a schedule it can allow you to set aside time to take breaks.

BE FORGIVING: It's easy to be hard on yourself when navigating something new. Lawerence said it's very important to give yourself grace.

It’s easy to be hard on yourself when navigating something new. Lawerence said it’s very important to give yourself grace. TRUST YOUR TEACHERS: Lawerence said teachers put their students first, so trust they are always working their hardest to do that — no matter what it looks like.