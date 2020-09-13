‘Arkansas Votes’ hosts drive-through voter registration event

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — With less than a month until the voter registration deadline, “Arkansas Votes” wants to make sure people are registered.

The organization hosted a drive-through event in Rogers. People could drive up and fill out a registration application right from their cars.

An organizer said it’s important to provide a safe way to allow people to make sure they’re ready to cast their ballots in November.

“A lot of people are hesitant to go out,” said organizer Maritza Munich. “They don’t want to go into government buildings. so this is an accessible outdoor space.”

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5, and early voting begins Oct. 19. Another drive-through event is set for Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.