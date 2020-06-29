Arkansas Welcome Centers reopen to visitors

The centers are located at strategic points of entry on major highways and interstates coming into the state.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Travelers can now stop at an Arkansas Welcome Center for trip planning advice, tourism information, and the opportunity to stretch their legs while on the road.

After temporarily closing March 20, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Natural State’s Welcome Centers are once again open to the public, according to Arkansas Tourism’s press release.

“Arkansas is one of the nation’s most beautiful and inviting destinations,” Arkansas Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst said in the release. “Arkansas Welcome Centers offer our guests a friendly entry to The Natural State, as well as a rest and information stop to gather travel planning materials and advice.”

To safely re-open, the centers are monitoring the number of visitors inside the building at one time, frequently cleaning restrooms and common areas, and requiring the use of face masks when a safe physical distance cannot be achieved, the release states.

“Arkansas Welcome Centers serve as a one-stop resource for travelers hoping to find information on the many attractions, restaurants and lodging options in the state, not to mention the many scenic trails, rivers, and lakes that make The Natural State an appealing destination,” said Arkansas Tourism Director Travis Napper said in the release.

