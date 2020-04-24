Arkansas will not follow White House recommendations for re-opening businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas will not follow recommendations from the White House for re-opening businesses.

The federal government recommends a 14-day downward trend in positive cases before re-opening.

That isn’t possible in Arkansas by May 4 the target date for re-opening.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he instead will focus on a number of factors, including hospitalization rates, positive cases and PPE supply.

When we asked for more information, he said there is not a specific number for any of those factors that he is looking for.

“There’s multiple different areas of criteria that goes into that decision points and we weigh them all,” Hutchinson said.

Governor Hutchinson will start announcing his decisions on re-opening next week.