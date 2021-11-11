“Art is my therapy”; Art by Veterans showcased at Art on the Bricks Art Walk

ROGERS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Local veterans are showing us their creative side through art, music and crafts. Some call it their form of therapy.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is partnering with Art on the Bricks Art Walk to showcase the art of U.S. military veterans. The exhibits are taking over downtown Rogers in honor of Veterans Day. Regina Vasquez is a Veteran and one of the artists.

Tell me about your service and how you started with your art?

– I’m a motor transportation specialist and I did 4 years in the United States Marine Corps. I got into art because I was struggling to transition back into society. I have PTSD because of some of the things I experienced. Art is my way to release, to have fun and to let go,” said Vasquez.

I love your artwork, tell me about your project.

-Creating from chaos is my brand. It’s exactly what it sounds like. My mind runs a million miles a minute and my art helps me focus. I create beauty from chaos,” said Vasquez.

Now you’re also an advocate for women veterans?

-Yes, I am… As a women veteran advocate, I stress supporting women veterans from the VA system… to outside. You never know if the spouse, the wife has served…Ask them. It’s not just the men who served it’s women out there too.

Thank you for your service and your art.

-Thank you.

All of the galleries will be on the display from 4:30 – 7:30 pm. Click here for more details.

There will be plenty of artwork to check out. Several businesses will host pop-up galleries. White and Company Jewelry stores will have military uniforms and memorabilia like historical letters and photos on display. Some items date as far back as the civil war. Also participating in the art walk are Veteran musicians. Soldiers Songs and Voices Northwest Arkansas is performing vocals and a variety of instruments from 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. at the Rogers Experimental House.

A reception, sponsored by Kirk Pearson, US Air Force Veteran and owner of, LaborMax Staffing, will also be provided.

