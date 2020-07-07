Artists paint murals for ‘Sprayetteville’ Street Art Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly a dozen artists are leaving their footprint on walls across NWA. It’s all part of the very first local street art festival called Sprayetteville.

Samuel Hale, is one of them and said he’s been drawing since he was a little kid. Hale will be using spray paint to finish his piece which should take him about 3 days.

“I’m a portrait guy and I like to paint what I see and my surroundings and I wanted to paint a local. This young girl is flexing. She is obviously strong and happy,” said Hale.

The little girl who inspired this piece, Felicity Smith. Hale adds that the great thing about this festival is that it’s free art and it’s for everybody to enjoy. He continued you don’t have to dress up, just come as you are and see work by world-class artists.

You can check out his artwork at the Wash-A-Rama at 549 W. 15th street.

The mural located at 612 West Center street is the artwork of Marcus Ford and Tiger Sasha. The two collaborated on the project and their theme is water. Ford said they were inspired by anime, cartoons and real life. The pair have laid out the sketch of the project. This is Ford’s first mural and he said this is a great opportunity to put local artists in the spotlight.

“It’s been quite a journey but I’m excited to get this going. I think when it’s all finished it’s going to look real good. I really want people to be inspired when they see this and hope this helps promote more artists from Arkansas,” said Ford.