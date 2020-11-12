Artists turn water towers into public art installations

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction continues on new unique community focused park in the city of Rogers. Once completed, it’s going to provide a multitude of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Something folks may start to notice is the artwork going up. Three water towers are being transformed into public art installations.

Director of Community Development, John McCurdy said the water towers celebrate the city’s history and symbolize the original railway water stop. When it’s complete it will be a splash pad feature for families to enjoy.

City of Rogers

Three local artists have been chosen out of dozens to create these installations which will allow visitors to experience art and the NWA culture while social distancing.

“With COVID-19 and everything, it has really highlighted the need to provide citizens with a way to go outside and we will drastically increase the square feet available to hang out in downtown Rogers,” said McCurdy.

One of the artists is well known across NWA, Octavio Logo.

Logo is a visual artist. He said this will be an interesting piece of public art especially since it is on a cylinder. He is creating a piece that is related to the biking culture and the concept is all about movement, with some 3-dimensional features. Logo said when someone walks around the tower it will feel like it all connects together and feel like it’s moving.

“I think art is very important lately it’s a way to bring people together and have new conversations in different ways gathering with people that you don’t expect,” said Logo.

Logo said it takes months to put a project like this together. He visited the space several times to create the perfect design.

The other artist include Mantra, and Lakwena. The installations should be done within the next week or so.

McCurdy said the idea here with railyard park is to increase the green space, revitalize the business economy and to attract more people to downtown rogers.

The project will include a playground, sitting areas, a stage for live events, a splash pad, many beautifying features, and street improvements.

McCurdy said the city has received funding through the Walton Family Foundation Design Excellence Grant for the project.

McCurdy said construction is on schedule and the Railyard park is expected to open in the spring of 2021.