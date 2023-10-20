HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police have charged a man with murder in the 1991 death of a Huntsville woman, closing a 32-year-old cold case.

Rick Allen Headley, 48, is an inmate at Varner Maximum Security Unit. He’s now charged with first-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Sabrina Underwood.

“Sabrina’s family still suffers from the pain of her absence, but we hope this week’s arrest will provide them with some comfort and long-sought answers,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “We will never give up on finding justice for families like the Underwoods.

Underwood was reported missing to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

In April 1991, a hunter reported finding items belonging to Underwood near the Gum Springs Cemetery in Fulton County. Fulton County deputies and ASP later found Underwood’s remains nearby.

According to a release from ASP, an inmate at the Varner Maximum Security Unit came forward in July 2022 with information indicating that Headley, who lived in Mountain Home in 1991, confessed to killing Underwood.

Headley was later interviewed by ASP investigators and gave details of the crime. He is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to murder for killing his wife in March 2018.

Court documents say that on Jan. 20, 1991, Underwood was dropped off by her mother at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and U.S. Highway 62 near Bear Creek in Boone County.

An affidavit says that Underwood was planning on hitchhiking to Calico Rock to visit an inmate at the Arkansas Department of Corrections North Central Unit. She had previously hitchhiked to the ADC earlier that month.

Headley is set to appear in Fulton County court on Nov. 13.