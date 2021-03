MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Madison County Sherriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating an assault suspect.

On Facebook, the law enforcement agency said:

We have had an assault in the area of Madison 6519. The suspect is Michael Fawcett. If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts Do Not Approach!! Please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office right away. MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The number to call for the MCSO is (479) 738-2320.