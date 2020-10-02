Asylum Haunted House opens with COVID-19 safety guidelines

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Haunted houses across the region are opening for the spooky season, despite the CDC listing them as a high-risk activity during the health crisis.

Indoor hunted houses are considered high-risk because they can get crowded and people are screaming in enclosed spaces.

The owner of the Asylum Haunted House, Hutch Hutcheson said they are following the health department’s guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“For starters, we added a bigger tent to better separate people waiting in line. Everyone must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before coming in. The scare tactics will also be different. The actors will do more jump scares instead of the all in your face scares.”

Hutcheson said the building was damaged in the tornadoes last year, losing 1/3 of the structure. They worked hard to rebuild everything and he said it’s a blessing to be back.

The CDC released a list of precautions to take after the celebrations for those who participate in high-risk activities. The recommendation is for 14 days.

Stay home as much as possible

Avoid being around high-risk individuals or vulnerable population

Consider getting tested for COVID-19.

Again, if you’re making your way to the Asylum Haunted House make sure to bring your mask.

Although it’s open to all ages it’s strongly recommended to leave small children at home.

It’s open 11 nights in October of 2020, every Friday and Saturday night and includes Thur. October 29 Halloween weekend.

Opening weekend is Oct 2.