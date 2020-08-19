Avoiding the hospital over COVID-19 fears could lead to more deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical professionals say avoiding the hospital over coronavirus fears could be leading to more unnecessary deaths and illnesses.

Fayetteville City Health Director, Dr. Marti Sharkey, said there’s an uptick of Arkansans dying from things like — stroke and heart attack symptoms because they’re making the mistake of waiting too long to seek care due to COVID-19 concerns.

If they were seen in a timely manner, she said this could be avoided.

We are seeing people come into the emergency room, much more ill. If they would’ve come in earlier, we would’ve treated them and turned them around. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, CITY HEALTH DIRECTOR, FAYETTEVILLE



Dr. Sharkey said people should be seeking medical help for all illnesses.