Back from Spring Break travels, get tested for COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) – Following spring break, U of A students are set to return to campus and health experts are urging them to get tested for the coronavirus.

Traveling increases your risk of getting and spreading the coronavirus. The department of health tells us it recommends folks to get tested following their travels, especially if you haven’t always worn your mask or socially distance.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH says this its very important for students since most of them are not vaccinated yet.

“People who are potentially exposed or may have unknown exposure because of their activities should decrease their activities and get tested as soon as possible,” said Dillaha.

She adds people who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine but she encourages them to continue to wear a mask and social distance.

For U of A staff and students the Pat Walker Health Center is still offering free testing, all you have to do is make an appointment.

You can also make an appointment at your local participating pharmacy or health clinic.