Back-to-back mass shootings spur Biden to call for assault weapon ban; Northwest Arkansans react

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In response to two national mass shootings in a one-week span, President Biden called for tighter firearm restrictions.

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” Biden said. “This is not and should not be a partisan issue.”

Michael Jump owns Jump’s Pawn & Gun in Springdale. He said the shop typically carries hundreds of guns, but an uptick in sales depleted its supply. Semi-automatic rifles, often grouped into the term “assault weapons,” have been hot sellers.

“The demand is so high that nobody has any inventory,” Jump said. “Right now, we don’t have any assault-type weapons because we’re just all sold out.”

High-capacity magazines constitute clips that can hold anywhere from 30-65 rounds, if not more, Jump said. He said he doesn’t think banning these weapons and clips would necessarily fix the ongoing domestic terror tear.

“If it’d be a good thing, I’d be 100% behind it, but my opinion is it’s not going to work,” Jump said. “You can call them bad guys or terrorists—they’re still going to get their guns. Most of those people don’t come to an [federal firearm license] holder like me to get their guns anyway.”

Jump said local gun shop owners would be hurt instead of those perpetrating the murders.

“The people it’s going to hurt are the law-abiding citizens,” Jump said. “It’s a terrible thing that’s happening, but it’s going to hurt the law-abiding citizens.”

Amy Gillespie is a volunteer for Moms Demand Action, a group that advocates for gun-safety measures. She said she supports Biden’s call for tighter restrictions.

“Research shows that restrictions on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines help prevent mass shootings,” Gillespie said.

Arkansas is considered an overwhelmingly pro-gun state, and Gillespie acknowledged it will be an uphill climb to make any changes. The state legislature has repeatedly rejected attempts to take meaningful action on this issue. Gillespie said it needs to be federally handled.

“There really is a lot of support for measures like background checks, which are so common sense,” Gillespie said. “In the absence of federal laws, our state laws don’t necessarily match up. States that have weaker gun laws provide guns to people who take them to places with stronger gun laws.”

Biden said action must be taken to save American lives.

“Those poor folks who died left behind families,” Biden said. “May God bless you all and those families who are mourning today because of gun violence in Colorado and Georgia.”