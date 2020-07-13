Bad tick season projected amid coronavirus pandemic

If we get an allergic reaction on top of COVID, how is that going to be?

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As if there wasn’t enough to worry about in 2020, experts are warning of a potentially bad tick season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LONE STAR TICK

TJ Bruce’s world turned upside down when him and his wife got bit by a tick two years ago.

“Living with it is tough,” Bruce said. “Ninety-five percent of foods, medicines, and household products are off-limits.”

Both of them have alpha-gal syndrome — a meat allergy that’s transmitted by lone star ticks.

Once you get it, there is no cure for it. You’ll always have it. TJ BRUCE

Local nurse practitioner Janet Bilyeu said the only treatment for the allergy is avoiding things that are mammal.

“It’s very serious,” she said.

That means foods, but it also includes products.

They’re deathly allergic to it. JANET BILYEU, NURSE PRACTITIONER

With experts fearing a bad tick season creeping up, Bilyeu worries people could lose sight of the steps they should take to avoid tick-borne illnesses since many people have been cooped up indoors due to COVID-19.

“The more you know, the more you’re able to control,” she said.

You can steer clear of getting tick-borne illnesses like alpha-gal by doing things like:

walking on the center of trails

using a repellent with at least 20% DEET

conducting full-body tick checks on yourself after being outdoors

“Definitely look for ticks all over,” Bilyeu said. “Under the armpits, in the groin area, anywhere on the abdomen, or on the back.”

It’s an easy thing to forget during a time like this, but Bruce said it’s something you should definitely be keeping in the forefront.

Take as many precautions and preventative measures that you can. TJ BRUCE

Bruce said living with alpha-gal during this pandemic has been very scary.

He said he’s concerned with the coronavirus treatment because once a vaccine comes out, he’ll only be able to take it if it’s mammal free.

If we get an allergic reaction on top of COVID, how is that going to be? TJ BRUCE

Bilyeu said it’s hard to tell right now what the vaccine will be with how much this virus is constantly changing, but her biggest advice right now is to constantly be in communication with your health care provider about different medications.

“They have to be very careful,” she said.