Balloons released in honor of Alma teen, killed in a hit-and-run

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Family and friends come together to remember an Alma teen who was killed in a hit-and-run. Balloons were released at the Alma lookout point by the lake to honor Kaden Robinson.

“He was big-hearted, always had his head up no matter what. He would always move forward no matter what and he would do anything for his friends that he could, he was my best friend,” said Clayton Kerr.

According to Chief Jeff Pointer with the Alma police department, Robinson and Lex Phimgongsa were hit by a driver on the Highway 64 relief bridge near the Rudy road intersection. It happened around 5 in the morning Tuesday. We’re told the driver fled the scene but has since been arrested.

A witness who was in the area called for help.

Robinson died from his injuries and Lex is at Little Rock Hospital. His grandfather said he’s been through a lot but is in stable condition.