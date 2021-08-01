Barling now has an entertainment district

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Barling has a new hub for activity and business.

The entertainment district will be a place for people to drink alcohol more freely and will be the site of many events. Wally Gattis, mayor of Barling, said the district will be a big boost for the economy.

“This entertainment district will mean quite a bit to us,” Gattis said. “Our revenue will come up with the sales or sales tax and we’ll have people and traffic coming in.”

The Chaffe Crossing Entertainment District includes the development, the Village at Heritage, where the restaurant, Las Americas, opened a second location. Co-owner of Las Americas, Robert Lopez, said the new district will be a huge benefit for business.

“It’s going to be a game changer out here,” Lopez said.

The district will allow alcohol sales from businesses that have a private club permit. It will also permit to-go alcoholic beverages, but the rules surrounding those to-go drinks are still being decided.

“The only thing that’s next is to see what guidance the entertainment district brings and if its going to change the way we do business,” Lopez said.

Lopez is also eager for all the events that will take place in the new district.

“These events will significantly and dramatically help the entrainment district grow even more and help all the businesses that are around here,” Lopez said.

Gattis said the district and it’s new developments will help the city grow for years to come.