Bars on Dickson coming together to sue Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the Governor’s decision on January, 3 to extend the 11:00 curfew on bars and restaurants, bars on Dickson street have come together in hopes of taking their fate back into their own hands.

19 bars on Dickson Street have joined forces to file a lawsuit against the Governers office, the Arkansas Department of Health, and the Alcohol and Beverage Control Commission to petition the 11:00 curfew.

Aaron Schauer is the owner of Piano Bar and he says, “I want to be able to make my own money that is why I am an entrepreneur and unfortunately, we have just not been able to do what over the past 10 months.”

He worries that if things continue the way they have been Bars on Dickson Street may not survive

“110,000 restaurants closed forever and I say to people imagine a Dickson Street without bars and restaurants,” says Schauer “imagine what that means to the town of Fayetteville imagine what that means to the state of Arkansas.”

Above all else, the message I got from the business owners is they feel they’re being singled out and targeted more than others.

“It’s pretty simple the outcome for us is we want to go back to work, we are the only business model in the state of Arkansas that has a curfew. Restaurants are included, but as we all know restaurants are done by 11:00 so the bars really have been singled out here” says Dave Bass.

Bass owns several bars on Dickson and he tells me the curfew isn’t simply a handicap, “an 11:00 curfew is not what its name implies, what it actually is is a shutdown order.”

Schauer agrees the general public may not be fully aware of the curfews implications.

Schauer says, “how would you feel if a police officer entered your house without knocking and then gave you ticket, and then the implication being if you get a couple more of these tickets they are going to repossess your house.”

We reached out to the Governor’s office for a comment and Hutchingson says he understands the bar owners’ frustrations, however, due to the record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations it just isn’t the right time to lift the ban.