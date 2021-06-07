Baseball Regionals bring business to local hotels

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been a big week for baseball fans and it’s been just as big for businesses in Northwest Arkansas.

Visit Bentonville Sales Director Amanda Khanga said the NCAA Regionals have had little impact on Bentonville hotels, but their hotel partners in Fayetteville are seeing a big increase in revenue.

Khanga said with the Hog win on Monday, which lets the Razorbacks host the Super Regionals, business could be booming for Bentonville hotels with more people traveling from out of state.

The impact certainly bleeds outside of those city limits to all of us and so we’re thankful to get to be apart of that and support the efforts they’re having. AMANDA KHANGA, SALES DIRECTOR, VISIT BENTONVILLE



Khanga said aside from the hotel industry, restaurants and attractions in Bentonville are very much being impacted by the Baseball Regionals.