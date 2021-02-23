Be on the lookout for potholes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Jody McCone is the office manager over at Rogers Street Department, and she taught me a thing or two about potholes.

“When moisture goes into the crack of the asphalt, and when it freezes it expands making a soft spot in the subgrade below the asphalt so when weight goes over it the assault itself gives way,” says McCone.

McCone says pothole season has had a slow start, but she doesn’t expect things to stay this way.

“Right now there are a few we have had a few complaints. We do expect more as the weather warms up,” says McCone.

I ran into one Rogers local today who says he’s noticed a pothole or two today as well, and they went easy to spot.

“All the stuff that has been melting makes it look like it is just wet, but you need to be careful because people need to know that that stuff has carved out a new hole,” says Joshua McCall.

And because the Rogers street department is not liable for any damages caused by these pesky holes you need to take it easy.

“My advice would be to drive slow when you know that there are potholes around, and know that we are responsible for damage sadly. I wish we could help, but we can’t,” says McCone.

If you do come across a pothole in Rogers, the best thing that you can do is go on the Rogers city website where you can submit the case to the town.