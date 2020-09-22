“Be the change you want to see,” local fraternity encourages people to vote

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Election day is right around the corner and a local fraternity is ramping up its efforts to make sure people get out there and vote.

The Northwest Arkansas Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is taking several steps to get more black people out to the polls. It’s all part of its newest campaign called ‘Seize the Moment’.

Director of Educational Activities, Alex Peoples said it’s important for minorities to make their voices heard and participate in local and national government.

Peoples said it starts with educating residents about the voting process, candidates running and policies that impact them. There is a strong focus on efforts to eliminate police brutality, racial profiling and fight against the injustices black people face in Northwest Arkansas.

The organization wants people to not only make informed decisions in November but feel empowered by their votes.

“Now that we know what’s happening, what’s important to us and what’s impacting us… then it becomes important to be the change that we want to see. If we want to see a change in our country, a change in our community and more inclusiveness then this is our way to do it,” said Peoples.

Several members are working to encourage more people to register to vote and also signing up to volunteer to work the polls on election day.

Peoples said these are all ways for them to take an active role in the election process and better serve its community.

He hopes these efforts continue to grow with every election.