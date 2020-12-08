Beat the holiday blues during the COVID-19 pandemic

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — With the big holiday season already in full swing, this year more families are enjoying the festivities with real Christmas trees.

For some families, picking out a tree is an annual tradition. For others it’s a new one — but with the pandemic, people are looking for safe ways to come together and create memories.

Local growers like at the Wonderland Tree Farm in Pea Ridge experienced a spike in customers shutting down early for the season after selling out.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, pumpkin farms, orchards farms and u-pick berry farms have all seen record numbers of visitors this year as more people looked to outdoor activities. The same is expected for Christmas tree farms.

Licensed Therapist, Kati Wells said people are looking for ways to keep their spirits up during these challenging times and beat what some are calling the COVID-19 blues.

“I think people are trying to reach for something familiar, something nostalgic, something that they can feel and smell that gives them some sort of comfort.”

Wells said it’s never too early or too late to get into the holiday spirit.

When you think of the bright lights, the colorful decorations and Christmas music, they can play a role in creating a positive environment in your home, boost your mood and bring back those exciting memories from your childhood.

Wells recommends families not to focus so much on the things they cannot do during these challenging times. Instead embrace the simple things you can do like having hot cocoa with your loved ones, decorating your tree or making ornaments together.

With people spending more time at home, Wells pushes families to create new traditions together.

“Instead of going and eating grandma cookies, you make grandma’s recipe. So, we are saying recreate those things and still share them with your loved ones and that can create that community and that closeness that you might feel that you are missing,” said Wells.

Take advantage of those video calls and face-time to stay connected. You may be apart physically but you can definitely bring your family and friends into your home virtually.

Historically the holidays can bring a lot of stress and pressures, with the pandemic it’s forcing people to slow down and Wells said this is a perfect time to check in with yourself.

Her message this year, it’s all about being flexible. She encourages families to engage in the holiday festivities even if they look different from past years.