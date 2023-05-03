ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People had a chance Wednesday to ask questions about one of the items on their ballot as the Beaver Lake Fire Department hosted a drop-in Wednesday evening.

A ballot measure would increase people’s fire dues by $50 to $200 a year.

Beaver Lake board members were there Wednesday to answer questions about the special election proposal and said the dues would make a difference.

“There’s still equipment needs that we need and there’s repairs when a big truck breaks down. Your car or my car might cost $200, these trucks can easily be $10,000 to $20,000 for a break, so it makes a difference,” said Beaver Lake Board of Directors vice treasurer Laura Tucker.

People were also able to tour the fire house and meet fire chief Dusty Qualls at the event.