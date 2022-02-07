Defending giant slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shockingly failed to finish her first run down the “Ice River” course, skiing out and eliminating herself from medal contention.

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the reigning world champions from ROC and won the free dance portion of the team event at the Winter Olympics.

Canada’s Max Parrot, snowboard slopestyle silver medalist at the 2018 Games, executed a clean, technical second run with a pair of 1620s to score a 90.96 and improve to gold in the event.

USA’s Nick Goepper, Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand finished a respective 22nd, eighth, fifth and second in men’s freeski big air qualifying, with the latter three making the final.