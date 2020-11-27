Being thankful despite COVID-19 hardships

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to a woman who lost her father to the coronavirus, but despite the tragedy she said a lot of good has come out of this pandemic.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With 2020 bringing many hardships it may be challenging to see the good this holiday season, but even for the ones who’ve been through more than most, there’s a lot to be thankful for.

Faith Laukon lost her father, Adelbert, in July 2020.

He was in the hospital for over a month and half before he died form coronavirus complications.

Adelbert was one out of the more than 50 Marshallese in NWA who died from the virus.

It’s been hard on our community. FAITH LAUKON, LOST HER FATHER TO COVID-19

The losses shed light on the community’s health disparities.

“To see the growth and to see the acceptance and to see the education of diversity since the 70s to now has been quite remarkable,” Faith said.

We’re going to be able to better care for Northwest Arkansas as a whole and really have a public health network in the region that will serve everybody. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, FAYETTEVILLE CITY HEALTH OFFICER

Fayetteville City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said health care workers have learned a lot in the era of COVID-19, such as the power of working together.

Doctors from different specialties, health care providers from various institutions, first responders, and community leaders, wouldn’t have crossed paths without the coronavirus pandemic

“These are invaluable partnerships that we’re going to have moving forward to improve things,” Dr. Sharkey said.

This pandemic has proved even in the hardest of times, there’s always something to be thankful for.

I feel like this has really brought out the resilience in us. FAITH LAUKON, LOST HER FATHER TO COVID-19

Aside from stronger relationships being formed to help fight the pandemic, Dr. Sharkey said she’s also thankful for scientific advancements leading to a quick COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Sharkey said she is very much looking forward to December 10, when the FDA meets to discuss the Pfizer vaccine.

She said without basic science working behind the scenes, this wouldn’t be possible and that’s something she thinks we can all be thankful for.

There’s a light at the end of this. We are in the fourth quarter. We’re on third down. We have got to stick with it. We can win this one. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, FAYETTEVILLE CITY HEALTH OFFICER

Dr. Sharkey wants to remind everyone even though a vaccine is close, that doesn’t mean to stop social distancing or wearing your mask.